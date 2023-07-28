Will Only Murders De-Age Charles? Was Pyramid ‘Comma’ Painful? Is New Minx Crew Member a Keeper? What Was Aidan Wearing? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Minx, Only Murders in the Building, iCarly, Crime Scene Kitchen and more!

1 | Be honest, Outlanders: Did you instantly realize that the man Roger grabbed outside Lallybroch was Buck?

2 | Minx viewers: What’s your early vibe on Constance — do you think she’ll be good for the Bottom Dollar crew?

3 | On Righteous Gemstones, how many of you mistook Judy’s spectacularly over-the-top zombie-like abduction in the episode’s opening minutes for a dream sequence?

4 | Do you kinda wish other shows aired little “making of” featurettes at the end of each episode, as The Chosen does to fill out its time slot on The CW?

5 | Remind us, at what point in time did we become OK with Celebrity Family Feud asking entirely ridiculous questions (does anyone really believe they survey people anymore?) such as, “If a funeral parlor misplaces the body, what might they put in the coffin instead?”

6 | How badly did you feel for $100,000 Pyramid’s Brie Bella as she described for her partner not a comma but a coma — twice, even after Michael Strahan nudged her to reread the clue?

7 | Did any other Walking Dead: Dead City viewers wonder why Negan didn’t just snap The Dama’s neck and the Croat’s right after it rather than allow himself to be blackmailed into service to the nutjobs?

8 | Watching this week’s Crime Scene Kitchen, could you imagine if very poor math (6 x 5 = 20??) ended up burning your bid for a $100K prize?

9 | Did this week’s Luke-centric Cruel Summer episode make you sympathize with him, or hate him even more?

10 | Was Tao’s reaction to Charlie’s hickey in the Heartstopper Season 2 trailer everything you hoped it would be, or more? Also, Tao’s haircut: a vast improvement, no?

11 | Secret Invasion spoilers ahead! 🅐 Since Captain Marvel taught us that Skrulls “can only sim recent memories,” how was G’iah-as-Fury able to “open up” to Gravik about his mindset from 30 years ago? 🅑 How did soldiers show up so quickly to help evacuate podded humans if the U.S. was thisclose to bombing New Skrullos? 🅒 As TVLine reader g noted, aren’t the humans who were in pods quite saturated with radiation by now? 🅓 And as at least one TVLine reader suggested, did the MCU-adjacent Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Season 4 LMD arc do a far better job of mining paranoia than Marvel Studios’ own Secret Invasion?

12 | Sorry, but this has been bothering us all season. We’ve all worn or seen hoodies like Stuart’s from Hijack. Isn’t that awfully warm — to wear zipped all the way up! — for a seven-hour flight?? And in this week’s episode, couldn’t the lady caught passing the boxed water have simply said she was offering it to her neighbor? And yes, we know Sam isn’t “special forces” or anything, but seeing as he has, like, four inches and probably 25 lbs. on Stuart, should their tussle have really been that close a contest?

13 | Isn’t it a bit strange that everyone in The Afterparty is so open and willing to talk to Danner even though she isn’t on the force anymore and… they don’t have to?

14 | So with just four Riverdale episodes left, are Archie and the gang going to get out of the 1950s anytime soon, or what? And where does Polly’s fiancé Langley Huggles rank among this show’s all-time funniest names, from 1 to Poppa Poutine?

15 | Could Only Murders in the Building guest star Matthew Broderick (who was first glimpsed in the Season 3 trailer) be playing a younger version of Steve Martin’s Charles Haden Savage in flashbacks? The hair part is the same, the eyeglass frames are similar…

16 | Were you bummed by the lack of Nicole Beharie in the first trailer for The Morning Show Season 3?

17 | While it was nice to see Aidan again on And Just Like That…, what in God’s name was that jacket he was wearing? Did he just come from a skydiving lesson? Or the Matrix? And now that the show has welcomed Peter Hermann and Miriam Shor as guest stars, should they go ahead and cast Sutton Foster to complete the Younger trifecta?

18 | If the iCarly revival is renewed for Season 4, who should they stunt-cast as Carly and Spencer’s never-before-seen mom?

19 | Is Twisted Metal Season 1’s crowning achievement getting exes Rosa Diaz and Adrian Pimento (aka Brooklyn Nine-Nine vets Stephanie Beatriz and Jason Mantzoukas) in the same room together again?

20 | As noted by TVLine reader Brian: At the rate things are going with the Emmys delay, will The Bear win a Golden Globe for Season 2 before it wins an Emmy for Season 1?

Spelling Television/ Everett Collection

21 | In the wake of The CW pulling Down to Earth With Zac Efron, we have to wonder: Would reruns of Summerland have rated higher?

22 | After watching last week’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and then this Friday’s episode, do you feel like the show is shoehorning Cam Cameron into Season 2?

23 | In the Good Omens season premiere, how many takes do you think it took Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm to get through Gabriel’s naked arrival at the bookshop without laughing?