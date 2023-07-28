The CW Pulls Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Fantastic Friends After 2 Episodes

Down to Earth is down and out.

The CW has pulled the Zac Efron travelogue after two episodes. The network also has jettisoned Fantastic Friends (starring Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps) from its primetime lineup.

Repeats of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? will fill in on Tuesday nights, beginning Aug. 1.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron‘s CW debut on July 18 drew 306,000 total viewers, and then the audience for its second outing dropped 24%, to 232,000. (Perhaps they would’ve been better off airing Summerland reruns?)

On average, its viewership was trailing fellow summer shows The Chosen, Son of a Critch, Nancy Drew, Family Law, The Rising and Children Ruin Everything, but it outdrew Moonshine, Riverdale, Barons and Tuesday lead-out Fantastic Friends (which was averaging 160K).

Fantastic Friends

Down to Earth and Fantastic Friends are the latest acquired series to be pulled by the “new” CW. In June, the Nexstar-owned network yanked the aforementioned Australian surfing drama Barons after just four episodes.

Both seasons of Down to Earth remain available on Netflix.

