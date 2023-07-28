The CW Pulls Down to Earth With Zac Efron, Fantastic Friends After 2 Episodes

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Down to Earth is down and out.
The CW has pulled the Zac Efron travelogue after two episodes. The network also has jettisoned Fantastic Friends (starring Harry Potter twins James and Oliver Phelps) from its primetime lineup.
Repeats of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? will fill in on Tuesday nights, beginning Aug. 1.
Down to Earth With Zac Efron‘s CW debut on July 18 drew 306,000 total viewers, and then the audience for its second outing dropped 24%, to 232,000. (Perhaps they would’ve been better off airing Summerland reruns?)
On average, its viewership was trailing fellow summer shows The Chosen, Son of a Critch, Nancy Drew, Family Law, The Rising and Children Ruin Everything, but it outdrew Moonshine, Riverdale, Barons and Tuesday lead-out Fantastic Friends (which was averaging 160K).
Down to Earth and Fantastic Friends are the latest acquired series to be pulled by the “new” CW. In June, the Nexstar-owned network yanked the aforementioned Australian surfing drama Barons after just four episodes.
Both seasons of Down to Earth remain available on Netflix.
Are you bummed to see Efron and the Weasley Bros. dropped by The CW? Sound off in Comments.
The CW unfortunately is badly executing a rebranding with unpopular cancellations, random scheduling (and in the dead of summer) and no change of look or network identity. Granted, strikes, lack of talk shows for promotions, and program costs contribute to The CW conundrum, but there is no media push, no buzz, nothing. Maybe a review of the launch of The WB and UPN would be helpful case studies.
Have to disagree. The shows that are on(or in this case being taken off) are acquired shows previously shown elsewhere, it would make absolutely no sense for a media push to try to attract viewers as these aren’t going to be the future of the network(and their obviously not claiming them to be). The shows are acquired to cheaply bring in possible viewers, throwing more money with promotions defeats the purpose of acquiring shows on the cheap to potentially turn a profit. There no doubt will be buzz and a rebrand at some point but that would never happen in summer, it definitely wouldnt be happening during strikes when networks are unsure of the future tv landscape either and nothing happens overnight, its a transition not an instant transformation hence bringing back some shows like Superman and Lois.
I’m sure the acquired shows had a minimal rating or they would just stop paying for it, it’s beating Riverdale, look while cw made great shows, nothing they were doing was blowing the place up…the rebranding is a slow launch to become something different with the comic book shows dying they would have moved in another direction, none of the new comic book shows outside of superman had Done great, stargirl did ok #”s, Riverdale and Nancy drew are barely a bipp on the radar.
With the chosen, Nascar, inside the NFL plus keeping all the reality, plus the left over cw shows looks like a descent schedule to me.
Like what’s their end game here? If they’re going to keep doing this (as someone without Netflix I enjoyed the Efron series from what I saw), why exist as a network?
What are they thinking by just throwing imported shows to their network, then immediately pulling the plug? just going to keep throwing stuff on there until something hits?
Seems ridiculous to me and if this becomes a pattern, nobody will watch.
Anywhere else to watch Fantastic Friends? Sounds like a fun show, hadn’t heard of either of these before.
The first two episodes that aired are still available on the CW app, for now. They visited St. Lucia with Maisie Williams and Iceland with Bonnie Wright. They’re both solidly entertaining if you like travelogues. Hopefully, the rest will show up eventually somewhere else. I was really looking forward to the episode with Evanna Lynch.
I really enjoyed the Weasley brothers show! It’s sad to see it go!
I agree. CW is pulling these shows too quickly. 300k is not bad numbers for that network. Are they paying for the shows based on how many they air or did they already purchase the full season? Why not just let them run thru the summer? Not everyone has Netflix.
I don’t know what they’re expecting over the summer with this type of programming, those numbers are perfectly fine. At this point they should just fill the entire schedule with Whose Line reruns.
Yikes! Bad PR y’all! The CW needed to go to someone more experienced. I’d prefer Netflix; they’re YA/teen brands are very similar. For example, I could see “Outer Banks” & “Emily in Paris” thrive on network TV. However, The CW sale went a different route and I feel like Nexstar doesn’t know what they are doing. CW was already struggling, and tbh, needs a rebrand and a stronger company to back it, otherwise Nexstar’s recent moves will just set it back even more.
Oops * “their”
People need to watch Moonshine. Good show.
Agree. I am fine with “aquisitions” (a dumb characterization that apparently includes shows produced for any market other that US broadcast television). Just make sure they are good ones and allowed to develop an audience. They made some good choices in Moonshine, Family Law, Son of a Critch, and we hope the ones about to debut. Barons was a particularly bad choice. They need to look for the future Rookie Blue, Transplant, Burden of Truth, Schitt’s Creek, Wynonna Earp, Being Erica. BTW, Nancy Drew and Riverdale have been great this summer — Thanks CW.
They should buy all five seasons of Private Eyes, a recent Jason Priestly show from Canada.
ION aired the first 2 seasons in America.
ION aired seasons 1-4. The defuct ION Plus ( fka ION Life) aired season 5
I also agree, but man, do they get carried away with the bleeping. Apparently Canadian audiences are mature enough to handle language without whining.
I was liking the Zac efron show. Why not just burn the episodes off thru the summer hell u aired the rising straight through without no remove after 2 episodes????
Nexstar has completely alienated the CW audience. Families aren’t going to be drawn to a schedule dominated by acquisitions because it demonstrates a lack of effort, even in the summer
Nancy Drew was great this week!
I’m down to ND and Riverdale and then I’m done.
You know most Zac Enron fans probably already watched his show on Netflix when it originally came out.
I am sure you are joking but I would love for someone somewhere to air/stream Summerland.
Nexstar has destroyed what was left of this network. It really has no purpose left except to provide some cheap content for its stations. It is basically the equivalent of My Network TV at this point. I’ll watch Superman & Lois for its likely final season and then probably never watch anything there again.
I loved Zach Efron’s show..well enough to watch on Netflix. Looks like streaming is the way to go during this entertainment strike!
Down to Earth had a fall from grace!
I wanted to watch the DtE episode with Anna Kendrick but completely forgot, as most other viewers also seem to have done.
Well that’s a bummer. I loved Fantastic Friends. I got a lot of goofy laughs out of the first episode, and just found Iceland absolutely beautiful in the second.
I don’t understand why they would pull shows they already have a full season of. I understand the ratings aren’t great but why should people start watching these shows if CW is just going to get rid of them?
I really enjoyed Zacs show. I also think it very relevant and informative.
Fantastic friends is a great show with a bunch of great guests. It has two seasons as of now.
It’s as if Nexstar is unaware that it wasted its money by killing the CW brand.
So here’s my complaint: ever since Nexstar bought the network. Programming has been shuffled around, pushed to overnight hours that the DVR will pick up and then it’s moved again during the e overnight hours so the DVR doesn’t end up recording it, then they screwed MANY MAJOR markets with an outage that began 7/1 and is still ongoing. How the F are we supposed to even watch new shows, much less 2 shows some that are ending and which we have watched since the pilot?? Yes, stream the app on your phone, blah, blah, blah. NOT the same experience for shows like Nancy Drew and Riverdale with their noir and visually stunning numbers, respectively. C’mon, Nexstar, give us all a break! Give new shows the respect of a full season they deserve and quit your b.s. contract disputes and screwing over of viewers. Or maybe sell to someone who does and will.
Whoever owns Nexstar is the Elon Musk of TV. They’re destroying the CW brand because they think they can retain enough of the CW’s audience no matter how bad their decisions are to survive their transition to whatever un-CW-like network they think their new CW can be, with whatever new audience they mistakenly think they can get. Their dive into terrorism-funded golf circuit has actually lost them viewers since there are several local affiliates who won’t show it because, well, it’s funded by Saudi Arabia’s royal terrorist. They also don’t realize that the reality shows that the Big Four networks air are, after two decades of trying, the *only* reality shows with the type of mass appeal to air on broadcast networks at all, even on the CW. So Nexstar doesn’t want to program for the CW’s existing audience and doesn’t know that whatever audience it’s aiming for doesn’t actually want to watch these new shows. The CW is now a network for nobody.