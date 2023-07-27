The Morning Show Looks a Lot Different Than We Last Left It — Watch First Season 3 Trailer

It’s a new day at The Morning Show.

The last time we checked in on the anchors and execs at UBA, COVID was wreaking havoc in all of their lives. The pandemic nearly sunk the network’s streaming service before it even launched. Alex fell sick yet decided to show viewers what the illness looked like in real time as she and Chip broadcast from her apartment. Daniel left his job to attend to his ailing grandfather in another part of the country. Bradley found her missing brother, Hal, in an emergency room packed with people hoping to get help with their COVID symptoms. (Read a full recap here.)

But there’s nary a nasal swab in the series’ new Season 3 teaser trailer, which Apple TV+ released Thursday and which previews a whole new set of complications for Alex, Bradley & Co. In what seems like a time jump from the events of the Season 2 finale, we quickly learn that Alex is running the mornings solo, while Bradley now anchors the network’s 6:30 news broadcast.

Then there’s the new guy: Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks, a corporate titan who informs someone (we’re guessing Cory?), “You need a miracle. I’m offering you a lifeline.” At another point, we see Paul sitting for an interview, and later going for a drive with Alex.

And just in case you thought things had somehow become warm and fuzzy between Jennifer Aniston’s Alex and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley, we get this tense exchange around the :40-mark: “They did not protect me,” Alex says. “They didn’t protect you,” Bradley acknowledges, “but I did.”

Also featured in the minute-long spot: Cory yelling about how he wants to “burn it all down,” Mia running and looking kinda panicked, Stella bemoaning how everything “is all smoke and mirrors” and Bradley and Laura exchanging a look at an event.

The Apple TV+ drama — which already has been renewed for Season 4 — will return globally with two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Single episodes will follow weekly through the finale on Nov. 8, for a total of 10 episodes. Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will take over as showrunner, replacing Kerry Ehrin. In addition, Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) will join the cast as new anchor Christina Hunter.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, scroll down to see the official poster, then hit the comments with your thoughts, fears, hopes and predictions for Season 3!