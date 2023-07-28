Emmys Scrap September Date Amid Hollywood Strikes — Next Stop, January 2024?

The 2023 Emmy Awards — unsurprisingly — will not be held on Monday, Sept. 18, as originally planned.

Our sister site Variety first reported on the date change, citing vendors who had been informed that the September date was no longer feasible with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA waiting (…and waiting) to be called back to the negotiating table to hash out new contracts with the AMPTP.

TVLine hears that a new date has not been firmed up yet.

As previously reported, Fox is inclined to postpone the show until January, while the Television Academy has been holding out hope to hold the ceremony in November.

The Academy’s proposed November timetable would keep the show in the fall and cement it as the first major awards show to take place after (fingers crossed!) the strikes are settled and the industry is back to work. But it was always Fox’s call, seeing as it’s their year to be the show’s broadcast partner as part of a four-network “wheel” rotation.

Thing is, Fox’s already-packed January schedule (with NFL games and other events) would likely push the Emmys to Jan. 21, 2024, which falls after the Golden Globes (scheduled for Jan. 7), the SAG Awards (Jan. 10) and the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jan. 14).

In addition, waiting until January could make the Emmys feel downright stale in light of having an eligibility window that ended six months prior. The Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards, on the other hand, will all have aired a more recent TV competition.

But if Fox wants to capitalize on promoting its midseason shows, an awards show timed to winter could be exactly what they want to push a Spring 2024 schedule.

Cancelling the Emmys altogether is likely not an option, especially given its landmark 75th anniversary to be commemorated this year.