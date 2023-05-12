Will Fire's Brett Adopt? Is 9-1-1's Lucy a Keeper? Does 2nd Bear Binge Surprise? Bridgerton Death Ahead? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Bridgerton, 9-1-1, Chicago Fire and The Bear!

1 | Historically speaking, Queen Charlotte‘s titular monarch dies before Edward and Victoria’s daughter is born. Given their baby news in the finale, does that mean her death is imminent? Do you think we’ll see her pass in Bridgerton Season 3?

2 | Why doesn’t the Silo keep the Freedom Day slide installed on the spiral staircase at all times, for quick excursions down several levels? (After all, it’s not mechanized, as forbidden by The Pact.)

3 | Is Fire Country‘s casting of Jeff Fahey as Billy Burke’s dad TV’s best parent/child casting of 2023 so far? Meanwhile, what was Bode’s plan to make the planted drugs “disappear” by (pretty conspicuously) smashing them with a rock in the woods?

4 | Rava, Nate, Gil…. Did this week’s Succession have you looking up the Season 1 cast list to remember some of these characters? And we appreciate the drama and all, but isn’t it taking an awfully long time to bury Logan Roy?

5 | What do you think happened to The Company You Keep‘s Connor? And were you surprised Charlie’s ex-fiancée (played by Bridget Regan) didn’t show up in a last-minute twist?

6 | On NCIS: Los Angeles, why did no parking garage sprinklers (ever) turn on after Callen shot at the van’s gas tank to make it explode? And did you have to laugh when all of those background agents magically appeared, after Fatima alerted everyone to the situation in Kilbride’s office?

7 | First, HBO Max goes and releases Love & Death less than a year after Hulu’s Candy, now Netflix is releasing Painkiller less than two years after Hulu’s Dopesick…. Should heads of programming maybe get together and make sure they’re not greenlighting almost the exact same show?

8 | Given the positive buzz that The Bear accrued after its first season, are you sorta shocked the show is sticking with a binge release for Season 2, rather than rolling out weekly episodes/maximizing watercooler buzz?

9 | Is anyone else hoping that Lucy’s surprise appearance on this week’s 9-1-1 leads to a more permanent return for Arielle Kebbel’s character?

10 | Did Lopez vs. Lopez undercut its dramatic finale, focused on George’s alcoholism, by ending on a “California sober” punchline? And here’s a question we never thought we’d ask: What is 62-year-old George Lopez’s haircare routine and how is he maintaining so much volume?

11 | Would Gotham Knights‘ reveal of the Court of Owls’ leader been a bit more surprising if there had been a second adult male on the show with facial hair?

12 | As TVLine reader Jo asks: In the trailer for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, how is the cuddly mogwai’s name “Gizmo” when it was Billy who gave him that name 60 years later?

13 | On Ted Lasso, how was Colin of all people not aware that the print version of Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine had ceased publication in 2020? (Are we sure he’s really gay?) And how is Nate just realizing that Rupert is a womanizer? (Did he not already see his boss in close proximity to his assistant Ms. Kakes at the end of Episode 4, during their last visit to Bones & Honey? And weren’t Rupert’s myriad affairs while he was still married to Rebecca well reported by the British press?)

14 | So… does anyone yet understand The Flash‘s “resurrected Eddie” storyline? And did Daniele Nicolet get injured IRL, that Cecile was suddenly in an arm sling mid-episode?

15 | Does Chicago Med‘s Hannah/Archer/Sean situation feel too similar to the Crockett/Pamela/Avery storyline?

16 | Chicago Fire‘s Brett is totally gonna adopt that abandoned baby, right?

17 | Chicago P.D. fans, what do you make of Upton removing her ring? Is she finally letting go of Halstead?

18 | Survivor fans: Was that one of the most (unintentionally?) entertaining Tribal Councils we’ve had in a long time? And if you had to give Danny’s De Niro face a grade, what would it be?

19 | Was the T-Birds’ emotional embrace on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies the sweetest group hug of the season?

20 | How did the Titans go a whole season without giving their tricked-out RV any cooler of a name than “the RV”? And why was there any need to strip Conner and put him in a hospital gown?

21 | As TVLine reader Flysafely pointed out, why didn’t Walker‘s Stella and Sadie back out of the house and call the police as soon as they saw that there was a break-in? And did you sense a vibe between Cassie and Trey at the wedding?

22 | Seeing how well Sam Page sparks with Camilla Luddington, does any Grey’s Anatomy fan not wish that the show had cast him as a doctor who could stick around rather than a patient who can’t possibly?

23 | On Law & Order: Organized Crime, why didn’t Rollins just email Stabler and Benson her profile of the Shadowërk creator, rather than show up in person at a bloody crime scene to recite it aloud?

24 | Did Next Level Chef drum up enough dramaaaaa surrounding Chris’ ajar oven door to fuel an entire season of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

25 | Are we to believe Young Sheldon‘s Georgie couldn’t ID his own sister from Meemaw’s living room window, when he and Dale thought they’d eyed the culprits behind the gambling room break-in?

26 | Ghosts finale spoiler ahead! As much as you may hope that none of the primary ghosts got [Spoiler]’d, wouldn’t it be a bit of a cheat if it turns out to just be a basement or attic ghost? And would the Four Seasons really covet a rural property in Upstate New York?

