Gremlins Run Wild in New Trailer for Secrets of the Mogwai Prequel — Watch

Gizmo is back and he’s as cute as ever in the upcoming animated prequel Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

The series (which debuts on Max Tuesday, May 23 with its first two episodes) takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (voiced by AJ LoCascio). “Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the original Gremlins film; voiced by Izaac Wang) accepts the dangerous task of taking Gizmo home, embarking on a journey through the Chinese countryside,” reads the official description. “Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter — and sometimes battle — colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

The voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China) and BD Wong (Mr. Robot). Notable guest stars include Zach Galligan (who starred as Billy Peltzer in the original Gremlins films), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), George Takei (Star Trek) and Bowen Yang (SNL).

The original 1984 movie was directed by Joe Dante and co-starred Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday and Frances Lee McCain. Howie Mandel provided the voice of the lovable Gizmo. Dante also helmed the sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, which followed in 1990 and saw Galligan, Cates and Mandel reprise their roles.

Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Sam Register executive-produce the prequel, with Tze Chun (Gotham) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Dante is on board as a consulting producer.

Watch the trailer by pressing PLAY above, then tell us: Are you excited for the return of Gremlins?