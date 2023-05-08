The Bear Sets Season 2 Release Date

The Bear is about to serve up its second course: The FX series will return to Hulu for Season 2 on Thursday, June 22 with all 10 episodes, it was announced Monday.

Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they “work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot,” reads the official description. “As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.”

The team will also “juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning,” as the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships.

In addition to White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach, the dramedy also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt in recurring roles. Molly Gordon (Winning Time) will join Season 2 in a recurring role.

As previously reported, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will also appear in a guest-starring role.

