Bob Odenkirk Joins The Bear Season 2

Better call… “Yes, chef”?

Bob Odenkirk will appear in the upcoming Season 2 of the Hulu culinary dramedy The Bear, according to our sister site Variety. No character details are available yet for his role, but it’s described as a guest role; The Bear returns for Season 2 this June.

Season 1 of The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White as a trained chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, ended with White’s character Carmy finding a secret stash of cash and dreaming of turning the sandwich shop into a fine-dining destination. But co-showrunner and executive producer Christopher Storer warns: “Winning is losing. The minute you feel like you’ve won something, there’s immediately the next challenge… They are trying to execute a finer level of dining, but it doesn’t mean it’s easy. It doesn’t mean that everyone thinks it’s the right thing to do. So obviously there is inner turmoil, and there have been some challenges there.”

Odenkirk wrapped up a six-season run as attorney Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, on AMC’s Better Call Saul last year. He currently stars as disgruntled college professor Hank Devereaux on the AMC dramedy Lucky Hank.

