Netflix Opioid Drama Painkiller, Led by Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, Gets Release Date — See First Photos

Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba are teaming up in Netflix’s limited series Painkiller, which will make its debut on Thursday, Aug. 10, the streamer announced Monday.

According to the official synopsis, Painkiller is a fictionalized retelling of events “that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.” The series serves as “an examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

Broderick (The Conners, Daybreak) plays Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue Pharma, while Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) plays Edie, an investigator leading the case against Purdue.

Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) and West Duchovny (Saint X) also have starring roles.

The series is executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Painkiller is based on the book of the same name by Barry Meier and the article “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe published in The New Yorker.

