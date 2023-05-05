Is ABC/Marvel Synergy Just Too Much at Times? Kathy Stabler Dissed Again? The Voice's Worst Bungle? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Rookie, Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Voice, The Conners and more!

1 | Does Sweet Tooth‘s General Abbot remind anyone else of Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog? Also, does Gus have some magical connection with animals he doesn’t know about yet? Why else would the herd of bison stampede around him?

2 | Why was Farmer Wants a Wife‘s Allen at the White House Correspondents Dinner? Does he somehow end up with D.C. lobbyist Kylie from Landon’s pod?!?!

3 | On Fatal Attraction, isn’t Alex’s downtown L.A. loft impossibly big for a low-level legal aide?

4 | Did Succession serve up its biggest surprise yet by actually giving Kendall a win for once? Does Tom still not know that Shiv is pregnant, even though they just apparently had sex? And did you have to run to find a dictionary to look up the word “interregnum” after Gerri used it in her fight with Roman?

5 | Which of rookie Voice coach Chance the Rapper’s two bungles was bigger: letting Blake Shelton steal NOIVAS in the Battles or eliminating Kala Banham in the Playoffs?

6 | During All American, how relieved were you to hear Kaycee being practical about her sister Jaymee’s teenage pregnancy, after The Vortex’s reactions were weirdly, uniformly thrilled?

7 | Did Bob Hearts Abishola‘s writers know when Monday’s episode would be airing, or was it purely coincidence that Bob told stepson Dele that he looked Met Gala-ready in his church clothes?

8 | On NCIS: Hawaii, wouldn’t catching an adult male leaping from a balcony have, maybe, dislocated Jesse’s shoulder? Or at least make him audibly groan? Also, was it pure coincidence that Jane and NCIS‘ Jessica entertained Wonder Woman fantasies on the same night?

9 | In A Small Light, how long did it take you to realize that certain key details — like the antisemitic graffiti or the word on Margot’s yellow star — were in English, not Dutch?

10 | Seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 costar Nathan Fillion wearing this shirt in The Rookie‘s season finale, we have to ask: Has Disney corporate synergy reached a new level of sledgehammer-ness? (At least The Conners‘ Ben and Mark aren’t actually in the movie!) And when Bradford and Chen were approached by the mob of marauders, why didn’t they make like John Reese and try taking out a few kneecaps versus fruitlessly fire into their riot shields?

11 | As TVLine reader Eric asks, could James be Will Trent‘s father? He didn’t exactly say he wasn’t….

12 | Now that the Menendez brothers have been announced as the subject of Monster Season 2 on Netflix, which of Ryan Murphy’s go-to actors do you suspect will play Lyle and Erik?

13 | So, wait a second: Ted Lasso‘s Isaac was adamant that his teammates delete nude photos of women from their phones, but then felt comfortable grabbing Colin’s phone from him to look at the nude photos in his camera roll?

14 | Was any Schmigadoon! parody in Season 2 less subtle than Jaime Camil’s brief, Rocky Horror-inspired number in Wednesday’s finale?

15 | While it’s great to see The Flash (finally) introduce Cobalt Blue, wasn’t that subplot a bit muddled, coming as it did amid the gripping “full circle” moment for Barry, Eobard and Nora’s murder? And is it odd that it took the show nine whole years to discover s-e-x (via Chester/Allegra)?

16 | Was it wishful thinking on The Conners‘ part to close out Season 5 with the song “See You in September” by The Happenings, when a writers’ strike was looming?

17 | Were you hoping The Goldbergs would somehow reunite Barry and Lainey in the series finale?

18 | Who else caught that look Not Dead Yet‘s Edward gave Nell at the end of the finale? Have you also been waiting for it since the series premiere?

19 | Going into A Million Little Things’ series finale, did you have any hope of Gary’s survival? And if so, at which point during the hour was it dashed?

20 | On Chicago P.D., given that Atwater’s relationship with his dad is on the mend, are you hoping to see more of Lew next season?

21 | What are the chances that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s It’s Always Sunny episode isn’t just one big commercial for their Dos Hombres mezcal line?

22 | If Survivor‘s Danny doesn’t pull out an immunity win next week, will he be next on the chopping block? And with only seven players left, who do you think is best lined up to win the million?

23 | Queen Charlotte fans, were you expecting the Ton to be integrated so quickly in the series? And how cool was it to see Agatha become Lady Danbury right before our eyes? But didn’t it feel like the second timeline, with the older characters, was unnecessary? Also, did you have a difficult time reconciling the two vastly different versions of Charlotte?

24 | Did you shed a tear when Call Me Kat‘s Cheyenne Jackson revealed the late Leslie Jordan on his undershirt during the finale’s closing credits/goodbyes?

25 | Which of Ed Sheeran‘s many (many!) earwormy songs wouldn’t leave your head after watching even just one episode of his Disney+ docuseries?

26 | Is the Law & Order franchise’s final indignity to the perennially put-upon Kathy Stabler that, even when Stabler hallucinated her in this week’s Organized Crime, she was wearing the hospital gown she died in? Couldn’t they have at least zhushed her up a little in the afterlife?

27 | Who wants to tell Ultimate Girls Trip‘s Gizelle Bryant that there are plenty of Clase Azul Reposado Tequila bottles just laying around the set of The Other Two?

28 | Multiple seasons of Departure, then Snowpiercer, and now Hijack… When did Archie Panjabi‘s specialty become transportation-related thrillers?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!