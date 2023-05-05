Real-Time Idris Elba/Archie Panjabi Thriller, Hijack, Gets Apple Release Date

Hijack, a seven-episode Apple TV+ thriller starring Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi, has set a time of departure.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith (of Netflix’s Criminal franchise), the real-time drama will release its first two episodes on Wednesday, June 28, followed by weekly drops. Check out the first photos above and below.

Hijack follows the journey of a (you guessed it!) hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Elba stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — though his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. (Quite the… departure… for her!)

The series also stars Christine Adams (Black Lightning), Max Beesley (Jamestown), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Neil Maskell (Peaky Blinders), Jasper Britton (Blackbeard), Harry Michell (Devils), Aimée Kelly (Wolfblood), Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles (The Crown).

In addition to respectively writing and lead directing the series, Kay and Field Smith serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.