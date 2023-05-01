Netflix's Monster Anthology to Cover the Menendez Brothers in Season 2

After taking on Jeffrey Dahmer, Netflix will next tackle the Menendez brothers. What's New on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and More

On Monday, the streamer revealed that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be the second installment in the anthology series from Ryan Murphy. It’s the first of two additional seasons ordered by the streamer.

Press PLAY on the above video for the official announcement.

Lyle and Erik Menendez captured national attention while on trial in 1993 for the 1989 murder of their affluent parents, which they claimed was self-defense. After receiving a hung jury, the brothers were tried a second time in 1995. They were subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story comes after the success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of its release in September 2022 and amassed nearly 4.4 billion minutes watched across all 10 episodes in Week 2.

Starring Evan Peters in the titular role, Dahmer centered on the serial killer’s gruesome murder of 17 individuals between 1978 and 1991. It drew criticism for its graphic depiction of the slayings as well as its specific portrayal of Dahmer’s victims, who were predominately Black men.

Murphy pushed back against accusations that Dahmer glamorized his actions, telling the New York Times, “What are the rules now? Should we never do a movie about a tyrant?” He added that he wanted to tell Dahmer’s story because “it was the biggest thing I’ve ever seen that really sort of examines how easy it is to get away with things with the white privilege aspects.”