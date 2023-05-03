TVLine Items: Tracy Morgan Is Easter Bunny, Always Sunny Trailer and More

Tracy Morgan is hopping into a new role on The Santa Clauses.

The 30 Rock vet will appear in Season 2 of the Disney+ series as the Easter Bunny, our sister site Deadline reports.

A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with 1994’s The Santa Clause, the show stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, aka Santa. In Season 2, “Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in Season 1,” according to the official logline. “Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus.”

Other new additions for the second season include Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) as Kris “Kringle” Moreno.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Adult Swim has released a trailer for The Eric Andre Show Season 6, premiering Sunday, June 4 at midnight; watch it here.

* Watch a trailer for FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, which features a Breaking Bad reunion and premieres Wednesday, June 7 at 10/9c:

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The spinoff will premiere Wednesday, May 24 (with Episodes 1-4) and roll out over three weeks, culminating in a June 7 finale:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?