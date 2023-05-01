The White Lotus: Connie Britton Not Returning as Nicole in Season 3

Nicole Mossbacher will not be checking back into The White Lotus after all.

TVLine has learned exclusively that franchise alum Connie Britton — who starred in the HBO dramedy’s breakout first season as the aforementioned high-powered CFO — will not be returning for the Thailand-set third season.

“She would love to do another season of The White Lotus at some point, but she is not participating in the upcoming season,” Britton’s spokesperson confirms to TVLine.

As we reported back in December, one Season 3 scenario being bandied about had Britton’s Nicole resurfacing in Season 3 alongside Laura Dern’s Abby, the estranged wife of Season 2 guest Dom (Michael Imperioli). Rumor had it that viewers would learn that Nicole and Abby (whom Dern supplied the voice of in Season 2) were, in fact, sisters.

According to sources, Britton had been in preliminary talks to return, but scheduling issues made it an impossibility. It’s unclear what impact this will have on the possible in-the-flesh introduction of Dern’s Abby character.

Britton — who recently signed on to star opposite Oscar winner Robert De Niro in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day — first hinted at a potential White Lotus return last summer, telling our sister pub Deadline, “[Series creator Mike White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character. Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season.”

The spirit of White Lotus’ Emmy-winning first season will still be felt in Season 3, courtesy of Natasha Rothwell’s returning Belinda. In a recent TVLine poll that asked readers which past characters they would like to see follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (R.I.P.) by becoming the newest member of White Lotus’ loyalty program, Rothwell’s Belinda placed fifth (view full results here).