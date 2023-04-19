The White Lotus: Natasha Rothwell Returning for Season 3 as Belinda

Season 1 White Lotus fave Natasha Rothwell is returning to the franchise in Season 3, but at least one big question remains: Who is she playing?

An HBO spokesperson confirmed to TVLine that Rothwell — who earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the first season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning satire — will appear in the upcoming third season. But the rep declined to reveal whether she will be reprising her role as spa manager Belinda or playing a new character. UPDATE: Rothwell has confirmed that she will indeed be playing Belinda.

In a recent TVLine poll that asked readers which past characters they would like to see follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya (R.I.P.) by becoming the newest member of White Lotus’ loyalty program, Rothwell’s Belinda placed fifth (view full results here).

Variety was first to report news of Rothwell’s return.

Neither HBO nor White have officially revealed where Season 3 will take place after stints in Hawaii and Italy, although Thailand and Japan have both been bandied about as possibilities. (The series is set at a different White Lotus hotel each season with a mostly new cast.) White has hinted, though, that the new season will be “a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” which would seem to point towards an Asian locale.

