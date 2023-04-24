Friday Night Lights Vets Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons Reuniting for Robert De Niro-Led Netflix Series Zero Day

Former Friday Night Lights co-stars Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons are reteaming for a new, very high-profile TV series at Netflix.

TVLine has learned that the pair have joined Robert De Niro in Netflix’s upcoming six-episode conspiracy thriller Zero Day. Additionally, Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Joan Allen (The Family, Lisey’s Story) have boarded the ensemble as well.

Zero Day — which marks De Niro’s first TV series — stars the two-time Oscar winner as George Mullen, a massively popular former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.

Britton will play Valerie Whitesell, a savvy political operative who was Mullen’s former Chief of Staff, while Plemons will portray Roger Carlson, Mullen’s former “body man” who is seeking a return to the national stage alongside his onetime boss.

Allen’s character, Sheila Mullen, is the former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband’s political career. Caplan, meanwhile, plays erstwhile First Daughter Alexandra Mullen, a young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father’s political legacy.

De Niro — who’s reportedly playing a former president of the United States — will exec-produce alongside series creators Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher), Noah Oppenheim (The Thing About Pam) and Michael S. Schmidt. Additional EPs include Jonathan Glickman (Wednesday) and Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men), the latter of whom will direct all six episodes.

“Zero Day is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat,” Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, previously said in a statement. “What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro.”

Britton, whose TV resume includes the aforementioned Friday Night Lights as well as White Lotus, American Horror Story, 9-1-1 and The White Lotus, most recently starred in the short-lived Apple TV+ drama series Dear Edward.

Plemons’s post FNL TV credits, meanwhile, have included Breaking Bad, Fargo and the new HBO Max limited series Love & Death. On the big screen, he scored an Oscar nomination for 2021’s The Power of the Dog.

Caplan will next be seen in Paramount+’s small screen reboot of Fatal Attraction.