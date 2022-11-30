Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Zero Day (Report)

Hail to the chief!

Robert De Niro will play a former President of the United States in the potential political thriller Zero Day, our sister site Variety reports.

The in-the-works Netflix limited series hails from Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher) and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim (The Thing About Pam), who will write — with Michael Schmidt — and executive-produce. De Niro also will serve as an EP.

TVLine has reached out to De Niro for comment.

Zero Day would be De Niro’s first series-regular role. In 2016 reportedly was attached to an untitled Prime Video mafia drama from David O. Russell; Julianne Moore was slated to be his co-star in the show, which nabbed a two-season order. But Harvey Weinstein was an executive producer, and in the wake of his sexual harassment and assault allegations, Amazon scrapped the series.

De Niro’s notable TV work includes starring as Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Wall Street, a role that nabbed him an Emmy nomination. He also, of course, is an Oscar-winning actor who is best known for films like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Cape Fear, Analyze This and Meet the Parents.

Are you excited to potentially see De Niro play a former leader of the free world? Hit the comments and let us know!