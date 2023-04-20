Get fired up: In the wake of ABC’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy for Season 20 comes word that the network has also picked up spinoff Station 19 for Season 7. But there are changes afoot. Grey's Finale Spoilers

As previously reported, when the current seasons of the sister series wrap, Krista Vernoff will be stepping down from her post as showrunner on both dramas. Grey’s Anatomy vet Meg Marinis was announced back in March as Vernoff’s successor on that show. And on Thursday, the network named Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige — both of whom have previously filled producer roles on Station 19 — the new “chiefs” of the spinoff.

“I feel incredibly honored to be entrusted with this dynamic and relevant show alongside Peter,” Clack said in a statement. “The diversity of the cast, writers and crew in addition to their enormous talent and dedication to their craft makes this a thrilling adventure to undertake. We are excited about the stories we get to tell using this worldwide platform and both understand the responsibility of being able to share them as we reach into millions of homes weekly. Many thanks to Krista and Shondaland for this opportunity and their faith in us.”

“I’m beyond honored to be handed the reins to Station 19 — a show I love, full of incredible, complex characters and resonant, important stories,” Paige added. “To get to partner with a talent like Zoanne as showrunners truly makes it all the more exciting — we share a similar vision for the show, and we’ve got some incredible twists and turns planned for the coming season. A huge thank you to the entire team at Shondaland, and everyone at ABC for their faith in us. And eternal gratitude to Krista Vernoff, for bringing me into the 19 family, and for modeling conscious leadership in such a powerful and deliberate way.”

Season to date, Station 19 is averaging 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, down 15 and 22 percent from its Season 5 numbers. Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks sixth in total audience but ties The Rookie for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only Grey’s Anatomy).

This week alone, ABC has also handed renewals to The Rookie (for Season 6), Will Trent (for Season 2) and The Good Doctor (for Season 7). Still awaiting word on their fates are Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, The Conners, Home Economics, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie: Feds and The Wonder Years. The Season 6 finale of Station 19 airs on Thursday, May 18, at 8/7c. (It’s followed by a two-part Grey’s Anatomy sendoff at 9 pm.)

So, your thoughts on the renewal news? What are you looking forward to and/or fearing in Season 7 of Station 19? Hit the comments.