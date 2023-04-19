The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 7

Fans of The Good Doctor will get to see Shaun and Lea as first-time parents, now that ABC has renewed the veteran medical procedural for Season 7. Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble!

Season to date, The Good Doctor is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 11 and 25 percent from its Season 5 numbers. Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (trailing only The Rookie) and ties for fourth in the demo.

Only two episodes remain in Season 6, which wraps Monday, May 1 at 10/9c. In the finale, “Shaun and Lea are heading to the delivery room and everyone from the hospital is also there — except for one very important person,” according to the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, a tragic accident involving Drs. Perez and Kalu pulls everyone away, including Dr. Murphy.”

No word yet on a pickup for prospective spinoff The Good Lawyer; a backdoor pilot starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman first aired March 13 and earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-.” ABC declined to comment, but TVLine has learned that the offshoot is still very much in play for a series pickup, and a decision will be made in the coming weeks. In the meantime, an encore presentation is set to air Thursday at 10 pm, behind a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

ABC previously handed renewals to Abbott Elementary (for Season 3), Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 20), The Rookie (for Season 6) and Will Trent (for Season 2). Still awaiting word on their fates are Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, The Conners, Home Economics, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie: Feds, Station 19 and The Wonder Years.

The Good Doctor first bowed in September 2017, and currently stars Freddie Highmore (as medical extraordinaire Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke), Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen) and Brandon Larracuente (Dr. Danny Perez).

TVLine’s broadcast-TV renewal scorecard has been thusly updated. Are you looking forward to another season of The Good Doctor?