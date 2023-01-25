Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 Showrunner Stepping Down at Season's End

Get the defibrillator, stat! Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19’s Krista Vernoff will be leaving her posts as showrunner and executive producer of both ABC shows at the conclusion of their current seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

TV's Most Jaw-Dislocating Slaps

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

A replacement for Vernoff has not been named — deals for a succession plan are said to be being worked out, contingent on the shows’ likely renewals — but Deadline suggests that Grey’s Anatomy EP Meg Marinis is her likeliest successor at that series. Vernoff could also come back down the line. As she pointed out, “The last time I left Grey’s Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when [creator] Shonda [Rhimes] called me to run it. So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bittersweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”

For her part, Rhimes said that “Krista’s creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish. I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.”

Vernoff’s last Grey’s Anatomy episode, at least for now, will be Season 19’s finale. As previously reported, original cast member Ellen Pompeo, whose last episode as a series regular will be the winter premiere on Thursday, Feb. 23 (at 9/8c), will be back for the season ender.