Grey's Anatomy Promo for 'Meredith's Farewell to Seattle' Teases a Speedy Return for Ellen Pompeo — Watch

Well, that was fast. In a promo ABC released Wednesday ahead of Ellen Pompeo‘s last Grey’s Anatomy episode as a series regular, Meredith tells her Grey Sloan colleagues with a laugh, “You know I’ll probably be here next week.”

Though “next week” isn’t really likely to mark a comeback for the actress, whose decision to exit was revealed in August, she reassured fans that this wouldn’t be The End a few months later in an Instagram post. “This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on,” she said, “and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Per the network’s official logline for the midseason premiere, airing Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10/9c, “it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship.” Yes, that sounds a bit dire. But since the episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” — no doubt a reference to Sandra Oh’s Season 10 swan song as Cristina, during which she assured that her person knew that she, not husband Derek, was the sun — we have a hunch that Scott Speedman’s character will eventually chase his on-again/off-again significant other to Boston.

“Elsewhere,” continues the description of the episode, which was written by showrunner Krista Vernoff and directed by EP Debbie Allen (Catherine), “the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.”

To watch the nostalgia-tinged promo, press PLAY on the video above.