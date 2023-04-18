Will Trent Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and their pals at the APD will have more cases to solve, now that ABC’s Will Trent has been renewed for Season 2. Broadcast Shows That Are Still on the Bubble!

Season to date, the freshman drama is averaging 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 3 in total audience (trailing only The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy) and ties The Good Doctor for fourth in the demo.

And out of all freshman broadcast series airing this TV season, it delivers the fourth-largest audience, behind CBS’ Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd.

ABC itself notes that Will Trent is the network’s most-watched series in the Tuesday 10 pm hour since Big Sky during the 2020-21 season, and that it has improved the time slot over the comparable weeks last season by 143% in total viewers and 25% in the demo.

Title star and producer Ramón Rodríguez said in a statement, “We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent.

“When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series,” Rodríguez continued. “Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty [a Chihuahua played by Bluebell], on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with Season 2.”

TVLine’s broadcast-TV renewal scorecard has been thusly updated.

Will Trent continues its season tonight at 10 pm with a “way out there” episode previewed wonderfully for TVLine by Erika Christensen. Its freshman finale will air Tuesday, May 2.

