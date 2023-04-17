The Rookie Renewed for Season 6 at ABC — What About Feds Spinoff?

ABC’s The Rookie on Monday afternoon copped itself a renewal for Season 6, during which the light procedural will mark its 100th episode. Cancellation Anxiety Ramps Up at Broadcast Networks: 21 Shows on the Bubble

Season to date, the Nathan Fillion-fronted ensemble drama has averaged 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating (with Live+7 playback), up in audience and off just a tenth in the demo from last season’s tallies. Out of the 10 dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, The Rookie ranks as No. 1 in total audience and ties for No. 2 in the demo (trailing only Grey’s Anatomy).

ABC, meanwhile, notes that since moving from the Sunday closer role to the Tuesday leadoff spot this past January, The Rookie has improved its time slot over the comparable weeks last season by 40% in total viewers and 17% among Adults 18-49.

The status of the Niecy Nash-led freshman spinoff The Rookie: Feds — which following a strong start currently ranks No. 8 in audience and ties for seventh in the demo amongst all ABC dramas — is currently TBD.

The Rookie resumes Season 5 this Tuesday with an episode titled “S.T.R.,” in which Officer Tim Bradford’s ex-wife (returning guest star Mircea Monroe) returns to ask the team to help her save someone from her undercover past. Isabel’s return, though, also creates additional pressure in Lucy and Tim’s relationship, as they assist her in said search. (See photos/get more #Chenford scoop.)

The Rookie airs its season finale in Tuesday, May 2.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Rookie‘s pickup.

Want scoop on The Rookie, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.