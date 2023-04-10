Stranger Things Animated Series a Go at Netflix: 'The Adventure Continues'

“Bitchin’” doesn’t even begin to cover this bit of news: Netflix on Monday announced that it has given a series order to an as-yet-untitled animated show set in the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things universe.

Stranger Things Season 5 Spoilers

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday-morning cartoons that we grew up loving,” said the siblings, who’ll be executive-producing with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Eric Robles, “and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you.

“The adventure continues… ” they added.

Besides the animated offshoot, the Duffers have in the works a stage prequel to Stranger Things titled The First Shadow that will be unveiled in London’s West End in late 2023. And, of course, they still have the mothership’s landing to stick. As yet, there is no premiere date for the final season of the 1980s-set mega-hit that is Netflix’s most popular English-language series of all time. (Season 4 accumulated a whopping 1.35 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days.)

We probably shouldn’t expect an announcement about when Season 5 will drop anytime soon, either. Though the title of the first episode has already been revealed (find out all about it here), David Harbour, aka Jim Hopper, disclosed at the Middle East Film & Comic-Con in March that production on Stranger Things’ swan song won’t even get underway till summer. (Read what else he said here.)

So, your reaction the animated-series news? Do you suspect that it’s the spinoff that Finn Wolfhard (Mike) predicted?