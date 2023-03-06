Stranger Things' Final Season Production Start Still Months Away

It still won’t be as long as the wait between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, but we nonetheless have quite a ways to go before we get anywhere near Season 5. At the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi this past weekend, David Harbour revealed that production won’t get underway until summer, Collider reports.

“We’re walking into [the final season],” said the actor, who has played Chief Jim Hopper from the beginning of the Duffer Brother’s genre-bending Netflix smash. “I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June.”

Although Harbour didn’t get into specifics about what his regimen entails this time around, it almost has to be less intense than what he went through to shed 75 lbs. for Hopper’s horrific stay in Kamchatka. “I did a lot of training for Season 4,” he said. The character “was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally and emotionally.

“But now he’s back in [Hawkins], he’s back in America, where they have cheeseburgers,” he added, “so he will be well-fed.”

Issues more pressing than Hopper’s waistline in the series’ swan song run the gamut from romantic conundrums (Will Nancy end up with Jonathan or Steve?) to matters of life and death (Wake up, Max! Wake up!) to, well, the fate of the world (which will presumably be decided by a last faceoff between Eleven and the diabolical Vecna).

Refresh your memory of Season 4, Part 2, via the photo gallery above, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 5.