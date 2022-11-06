Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed — What Does It Mean?

We are a long ways from getting even a hint of a premiere date, but Stranger Things fans now have a little something to chew on — a title for the first episode of the final season.

As part of the annual “Stranger Things Day” celebration of sorts, the Netflix hit’s socials revealed the front page of the script for the Part 5 premiere, which is penned by The Duffer Brothers and is titled… “Chapter One: The Crawl.”

Already, fans have speculated that, as with many things Stranger Things, the title is a reference to the classic Dungeons & Dragons scenario in which “heroes navigate a labyrinth environment/dungeon, battling various monsters, avoiding traps and solving puzzles.”

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

Alas, with filming on Season 5 not set to start until 2023, that’s about as meaty a tease as fans could expect on Stranger Things Day.

What else is known thus far? As detailed in TVLine’s Everything We Know list (attached below), Season 5 won’t pick up right where Season 4 left off — owing at least in part to the speed at which the series’ young leads are growing up. “I’m sure we will do a time jump,” Ross Duffer told TVLine in June. “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

But despite said time jump, Season 5 is “less of a restart than we normally do,” Matt Duffer told our sister site Deadline. “Season 5 is more really like Part 2 of Season 4.” Stranger Things 5: What We Know So Far

The Duffers have also said that, in the wake of several supersized Part 4 episodes, Stranger Things‘ series’ finale will likely be not just feature-length but “Return of the King-ish” — a nod to the last movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy which ran three hours, 21 minutes!

And though filming won’t get underway until next year, “the gap [between Seasons 4 and 5] should be quite a bit shorter this time,” the Duffers told our sister site Variety, “due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus” like the one Part 4 sustained during the heat of pandemic.

