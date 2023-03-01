Stranger Things Stage Play Title and Premise (It's a Prequel!) Revealed

Stranger Things is turning back the clock for its first spinoff — and this one will be performed live on stage eight times a week.

Netflix on Tuesday revealed the first details about Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage play offshoot of the TV phenom that is set to premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End

Based on an original story by the series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and directed by Stephen Daldry, the play will be set roughly 25 years before the events of the Netflix series and center on younger versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry “Vecna” Creel, the characters portrayed on screen by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower, respectively.

The official logline is as follows: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Netflix promises that The First Shadow will “take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension,” adding that the stage iteration “will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.” (Of course, the end they’re referring to is the series’ upcoming fifth and final season, which has yet to begin production.)

“We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

Tickets go on sale this spring; head to StrangerThingsOnStage.com for priority access information.