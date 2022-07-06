TVLine Items: Stranger Things Stage Play, Reservation Dogs Trailer and More

Stranger Things are going to be happening at the theater: Under their newly announced production company, Upside Down Pictures, the Duffer Brothers are developing a stage play set within the world and mythology of the hit Netflix series.

The project will be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader) and Netflix. Daldry will also direct.

Other projects in active development from the Duffer Brothers as part of their overall deal with Netflix include a Stranger Things spinoff; a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note; an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance); and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman.

* Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing, won’t be returning to the network anytime soon, our sister site Variety reports. (Bravo has not officially commented on the report,) Debuting in 2012, Million Dollar Listing New York followed a number of high-end real estate brokers as they sold luxury homes in the Big Apple.

* Reasonable Doubt, a new legal drama from executive producers Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Hulu. The series follows Jax Stewart (Ballers‘ Emayatzy Corinealdi), “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets,” according to the official logline. (Watch a first look here.)

* Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will premiere Friday, Aug. 5 on Netflix. Watch a trailer here.

* FX has unveiled a trailer for Reservation Dogs Season 2, premiering with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 3, exclusively on Hulu:

* HBO has released a trailer for The Rehearsal, a six-episode comedy series from Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You, How To With John Wilson), premiering Friday, July 15 at 11/10c:

