Sex/Life Cancelled at Netflix

That’s a wrap on Sex/Life.

The steamy Netflix series starring Sarah Shahi has been cancelled after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

As previously reported, Shahi is set to lead the ABC pilot Judgement as a lawyer being vetted for the Supreme Court. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Sex/Life followed Billie Connelly (played by Shahi), a wife and mother who, after growing tired of her boring suburban life, began journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with ex-boyfriend Brad. Season 2 ended with Billie’s ex-husband Cooper planning to propose to his girlfriend Emily, and Sasha tying the knot with her longtime love Kam. It was at Sasha’s wedding that Billie ran into Brad, who revealed that he broke up with his girlfriend Gigi and never stopped loving Billie. They eventually wed, and Billie told an elated Brad that she was pregnant. (Read our full recap here.)

In addition to Shahi, the series starred Adam Demos as Brad, Margaret Odette as Sasha, Mike Vogel as Cooper, Jonathan Sadowski (Young & Hungry) as Devon and Li Jun Li (Babylon) as Francesca.

During a podcast interview earlier this week, Shahi openly criticized Sex/Life‘s sophomore season, saying that the production process was “definitely a challenge” and she “did not have the support that I did in the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me — and I’m not afraid to say that.”

Shahi also said she “struggled with the material” in Season 2, including being “bummed” about her lack of screen time with co-star and real-life boyfriend Demos.

How are you feeling about Sex/Life‘s cancellation? Sound off below.