Sarah Shahi Torches Sex/Life's 'Gimmicky, Challenging' Season 2

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has a lot to say about the racy Netflix thriller’s second season, and she knows her bosses aren’t going to be happy about any of it.

The process of filming Season 2 was “definitely a challenge,” Shahi revealed during her April 4 appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I definitely did not have the support that I did in the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me — and I’m not afraid to say that.”

Shahi also “struggled with the material,” including being “bummed” about her lack of screen time with co-star and real-life boyfriend Adam Demos.

“I really liked our stories and I like working with him,” Shahi said. “He was a brilliant scene partner. [In Season 2,] I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s, like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him.”

Shahi believes that “there were more moments that felt very gimmicky” in Season 2, though she’s grateful that she “didn’t have to do them — the boys did.”

Despite feeling like she “couldn’t get behind” a lot of what was happening in the show, Shahi acknowledged: “That’s part of what I do. I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

“I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this,” Shahi said. “But I can’t lie.”

Sex/Life‘s future may be in limbo, but Shahi needn’t worry about employment — she’s already been cast in the ABC drama pilot Judgement, which is purposely spelled that way.

The potential new series plays out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, as Mia Bahari (Shahi) is being vetted for a Supreme Court seat, she recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers.

“Messy love life,” eh? And what’s this about being caught between two men? Even if Sex/Life isn’t renewed for a third season, it sounds like Shahi is well-prepared for this next role.

TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.