Sarah Shahi to Star as Supreme Court Nominee in ABC's Judgement Pilot, as Sex/Life Awaits Word on Its Fate

Sarah Shahi will seek a seat on the highest court in the land, as the star of ABC's Judgement drama pilot.

Penned by Joey Falco (Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s Charmed), the prospective series plays out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, as Mia Bahari (played by Shahi) is being vetted for a Supreme Court seat, she recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers.

Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of Mia’s darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage.

According to our sister site Deadline, which broke the news of Shahi’s casting, in the event that Netflix’s Sex/Life, on which she stars, is renewed for Season 3, she ostensibly would do both — though ABC’s Judgement now stands as her “first position” (primary) commitment.

Sex/Life dropped its six-episode second season earlier this month, on March 2.

In addition to Sex/Life, Shahi’s TV credits include The L Word, the gone-too-soon Life, Fairly Legal and Person of Interest.