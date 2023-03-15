Willow Sequel Series Cancelled at Disney+ After 1 Season

Willow‘s return was ultimately short-lived. Disney+ has cancelled the sequel series after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cancellation comes just over two months after Willow dropped its Season 1 finale — now serving as a series ender — on Jan. 11. A follow-up to the 1988 film of the same name, Willow welcomed back Warwick Davis in the title role; new cast members included Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk and Joanne Whalley.

TVLine’s late-November review of the fantasy series gave it a grade of “A-,” whereas TVLine readers, upon watching the whole season, gave it an average grade of “B+.”

Willow’s axing follows the recent cancellations of Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Among non-MCU or Star Wars live-action fare, Disney+ is down to Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (which is switching from a weekly release to a binge-drop for Season 2, premiering Friday, March 31), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (previously renewed for Season 4), National Treasure: Edge of History (which is on the bubble), The Santa Clauses (previously renewed for Season 2) and the upcoming LeBron James-EP’d family drama The Crossover (premiering Wednesday, April 5; watch exclusive trailer).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Willow‘s axing, first reported by our sister site Deadline. Sad to hear the news? Tell us in a comment below.