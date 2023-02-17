Big Shot Cancelled at Disney+

It’s two and done for John Stamos’ Big Shot. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The high school basketball dramedy has been cancelled at Disney+, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes four months after the release of Season 2, which dropped in its entirety on Oct. 12.

Additionally, Disney+ has axed The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after two seasons, which you can read more about here.

Co-created by David E. Kelley, Big Shot centered on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, the embattled college basketball coach took a gig at the Westbrook School for Girls, where he’d soon reconnect with his teenage daughter Emma. Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) co-starred as assistant coach Holley Barrett, while Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) played headmaster Sherilyn Thomas.

The writing was already on the wall for Big Shot. In June, it was reported that the decision to renew the little-watched show might have played a role in the ousting of longtime Disney exec Peter Rice. Additionally, two of the series’ leads have signed on for new shows: Stamos has a role in the Amazon Freevee comedy pilot Open Book, based on the Jessica Simpson memoir of the same name, while Brown is set to star on the Bounce TV multi-cam Act Your Age.

Are you sorry to see it go? Sound off in Comments.