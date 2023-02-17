The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cancelled at Disney+ After 2 Seasons

That’s it for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ titular squad. The Disney+ series has been cancelled after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name, Season 2 found the Ducks attending an intense summer hockey institute in California, run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player Colin Cole, played in the show by Josh Duhamel. Duhamel joined the cast ahead of Season 2, following Emilio Estevez’s shocking exit as coach Gordon Bombay.

“Because this is a pretty storied franchise and has a lot of history, and Emilio did such an amazing job all those years playing Gordon Bombay, it was a little intimidating,” Duhamel previously told TVLine. “But at the same time, I was in another world compared to where they were, so they were coming into my world, too.”

In the Season 2 finale, the gang faced off against Team Canada, led by Coach T, in the big summer showcase. Coach Cole’s son Jace worked through a season-long struggle to perform under pressure and caught the attention of a big-name scout. Meanwhile, Evan scored the winning goal and got in touch with a different scout from a university in Wisconsin. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The sophomore season also featured an appearance from Fulton Reed and Dean Portman, aka the Bash Brothers (played by Elden Henson and Aaron Lohr, who reprised their Mighty Ducks roles).

Additionally, Disney+ has axed the John Stamos-led series Big Shot; get more details on that cancellation here. But the writing was already on the wall for Mighty Ducks and Big Shot: In June, it was reported that the decision to renew both of the little-watched series might have played a role in the ousting of longtime Disney exec Peter Rice.