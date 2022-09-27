The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Star Josh Duhamel: It's 'a Little Intimidating' Joining Show After Emilio Estevez Exit

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will see a new coach hit the ice in Season 2.

The new season, premiering this Wednesday on Disney+, introduces Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas) as Coach Colin Cole, a former NHL player who runs an intense hockey training program that the Ducks have signed up for. Duhamel, who joins the series this season following Emilio Estevez’s exit as the beloved coach Gordon Bombay, says joining the show was slightly scary at first.

“Because this is a pretty storied franchise and has a lot of history, and Emilio did such an amazing job all those years playing Gordon Bombay, it was a little intimidating,” he shares. “But at the same time, I was in another world compared to where they were, so they were coming into my world, too.”

With the season set at Cole’s facilities in sunny California, Duhamel had room to figure out his own path rather than compare himself to what came before. “It felt like I had my own domain to make my own mark,” he noted. “I didn’t have to live up to any other expectations, so that was scary but challenging. It was one of those jobs that turned out to be just a blast.”

As for Lauren Graham’s Alex: After quitting her job and making plans to return to law school, the mom/hockey coach will hit the road with the Mighty Ducks — who won back their name last season — to take part in Cole’s training program. It’s a stark contrast to the person we met in Season 1, who only started a new team so they her son could play his favorite sport.

“She’s not really that sporty and doesn’t know that much about hockey, and just was trying to make things nice for her son,” Graham tells TVLine. “But now I think there’s more confidence.”

With Alex ditching her old job to further her education and build a new career, “it’s a real time of change, and she’s feeling really positive about her team and what a great summer they’re going to have,” Graham adds. The mood will change, though, when the Ducks arrive at their new training facility, and Alex “realizes it’s different than she planned.”