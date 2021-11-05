Mighty Ducks Shocker: Emilio Estevez Out for Game Changers Season 2 Over Vaccine Mandate (Report)

No more Coach Bombay in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers? Say it isn’t so!

Emilio Estevez will not return as the beloved hockey coach in Season 2, according to our sister site Deadline. The trade reports that Disney passed on the actor’s option for next season after a back-and-forth over the series’ requirement for COVID vaccination. Estevez, who also served as executive producer on the Disney+ series, reportedly refused to give assurance that he would comply with the mandate, so the studio decided to move on. Reps for both Estevez and Disney have not yet responded to TVLine’s request for comment.

The scripts for the new season will reportedly be adjusted to continue the story sans Bombay, and production is expected to begin early next year.

Bombay was last seen in the Season 1 finale mentoring the Don’t Bothers, who forfeited the state championship game due to Sofi’s injury and defeated the Ducks in an unsanctioned matchup that ended with them winning ownership of the coveted team moniker.

Series creator Steve Brill, who wrote all three Mighty Ducks films and serves as showrunner, previously opened up to TVLine about his hopes for Season 2, including bringing in Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway and SNL vet Kenan Thompson’s Russ Tyler for cameos.

“Josh and I … were in talks four years ago to do this show together, and then it wasn’t possible for him to even be in talks for the episodes that I did,” he said. “For Season 2, I’d love to re-engage and explore that concept again, depending on his schedule… The question is, can he do a whole season? That’s a big commitment, and he’s always on another show. I really want to be able to write him a great role and a great arc in a season.”

The Game Changers boss added that “Kenan and I [talked about whether] he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I’m going to hold him to it.”

