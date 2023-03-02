The Crossover Trailer Chronicles Twin Brothers' Hoop Dreams — First Look at Disney+ Drama From EP LeBron James

All American’s Jalyn Hall plays a kid struggling to find meaning off the court in Disney+’s basketball-centered, coming-of-age drama The Crossover — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the trailer.

Narrated by Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs and executive-produced by basketball legend LeBron James, the series follows twin brothers and skilled high school basketball players Josh “Filthy” Bell and Jordan “JB” Bell as they navigate life at school and at home. Hall plays young Filthy and Amir O’Neill (Marlon) stars as young JB. Darone Okolie (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) and newcomer Himie Freeman portray the adult versions of Filthy and JB, respectively. What's New on Netflix, Disney+ and More

The series is based on a 2014 children’s book of the same name by Kwame Alexander. The New York Times bestseller is written using verse, as an adult version of Josh talks about his upbringing with his brother. The boys encounter unexpected challenges that make them realize there is more to life than just the game.

The show is set to premiere Wednesday, April 5, on Disney+. Other cast members include Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why) and Sabrina Revelle (Zac & Mia), as well as newcomers Deja Monique Cruz and Trevor Raine Bush. SpringHill Entertainment CEO Maverick Carter is also an EP.

Press PLAY on the video above to check out the trailer, check out the official poster below, then hit the comments with your thoughts about this new show!