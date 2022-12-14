The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

HBO Max is re-enrolling in The Sex Lives of College Girls, renewing the comedy series for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show follows four roommates (played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott) at Essex College. The final two episodes of Season 2 will be available to stream this Thursday.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max executive vice president, original comedy and adult animation, said via statement. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

The news is a bright spot among HBO Max’s recent string of cancellations and reversed renewals. Since early December, the streamer has cancelled FBoy Island, Legendary, Minx (which had been renewed for, and nearly completed production on, Season 2) and Love Life. Meanwhile, cancelled HBO dramas The Nevers and Westworld were among the content pulled from HBO Max’s library.

