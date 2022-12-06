Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues

HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.)

Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies, with Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion serving as judges for the first two seasons. (In Season 3, Keke Palmer replaced Stallion.)

The third and (now) final season bowed in May 2022.

Our sister pub Deadline was first to report Legendary‘s demise.