FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max

HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added lots of snarky one-liners to the proceedings, including the immortal kiss-off line: “Fboy? F-bye.”

The cancellation is the latest HBO Max casualty since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie. As Variety points out, no unscripted HBO Max series has been renewed since the merger.

Fboy Island premiered in July 2021 with a 10-episode freshman season. It was renewed the following month, and Season 2 debuted this past July. The cancellation caps the series run at a total of 20 episodes.

