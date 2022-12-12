Minx Cancelled at HBO Max, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

The Great HBO Max Purge of 2022 is showing no signs of letting up. 2022 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

The cabler, which has been on a cost-cutting tear in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, has reversed its Season 2 renewal of Minx. The cancellation of the well-received drama — one of TVLine’s Best Shows of 2022 — comes as production on Season 2 was nearing completion.

Lionsgate Television plans to shop the series to other streamers, sharing in a statement, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.”

Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, an idealistic feminist who teams up with a successful porn publisher named Doug (played by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson), to produce an erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles. All 10 episodes of Season 1 will soon be removed from HBO Max.

Minx is the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger earlier this year, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie, as well unscripted fare FBoy Island and Legendary (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.)