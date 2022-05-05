Minx Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Minx will live to publish another issue: HBO Max has renewed the comedy, TVLine has learned.

The series stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, an idealistic feminist who teams up with a successful porn publisher named Doug (played by Jake Johnson), to produce an erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles. All 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audience across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal,” series creator Ellen Rappoport said via statement. “We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on in this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2.”

At the close of Season 1, which found Joyce, Doug and the magazine at a rather large turning point, TVLine readers gave Minx‘s finale an average grade of A-. The season overall earned an average grade of A. (Read a full recap.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Minx‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2? Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts!