Love Life Cancelled at HBO Max

Love Life has been cancelled at HBO Max, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes more than a year after the release of the Season 2 finale, which dropped Nov. 11, 2021.

Each season of the rom-com anthology followed a different protagonist on a journey from their first love to their last. In Season 1, executive producer Anna Kendrick starred as lovelorn Darby Carter. Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune co-starred.

Though Darby’s happy ending came in Season 1’s finale, Kendrick reprised Darby the following season, which focused on William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins. Season 2’s ensemble also featured Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks. Keith David, meanwhile, took the reins as narrator, succeeding Season 1 narrator Leslie Manville.

TVLine declared Season 2 one of the 20 Best Shows of 2021, while also singling out Harper for his “carefully crafted, emotional portrayal” of Marcus. Readers gave the sophomore effort an average grade of “A-” — read our finale post mortem with Harper here.

