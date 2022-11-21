SVU's Benson Will Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode, EP Says

Those of you who don’t care for the ongoing, tumultuous friendship-or-is-it-more? between former Law & Order: SVU partners Benson and Stabler, avert your eyes.

Mariska Hargitay’s Capt. Olivia Benson “will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9,” executive producer Julie Martin said Monday in response to a fan’s question on Twitter.

She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th. #ATraumaInAPearTree — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) November 21, 2022

Episode 9, which is slated to air on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9/8c, also will be the final SVU for Kelli Giddish’ Amanda Rollins. In a promo that aired after last week’s hour, the show teased an event that certainly looked like Rollins’ wedding to Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr.

On a related note, last week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime episode informed viewers that former SVU cop Elliot Stabler had drunkenly admitted to being in love with someone — an admission he’d forgotten until another former co-worker, Tia, brought it up the next morning.

“You said there’s a woman you’re in love with,” she said, adding that she couldn’t remember the woman’s name. (And El didn’t jump in to supply it.) “Love shouldn’t be complicated,” she continued. “Love affairs, yes. They can get messy. But love, that’s different.”

All of that said, Martin’s tweet doesn’t address whether Benson’s feelings for her partner will be romantic ones. And while the show has spent the past few seasons flirting with the idea of pairing Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni’s characters — that chat at Fin’s almost-wedding, Dr. Lindstrom’s advice that Liv and El “either need to see if there’s more there or move on,” Rollins’ gentle ribbing, that letter — there’s also a lot of hard stuff between the partners, stemming from his decision to leave the job without telling her in Season 12.

How do you think the Benson/Rollins conversation is going to pan out? Hit the comments with your predictions!