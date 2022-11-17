Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo

Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door.

A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.)

The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later, we see Rollins wearing a white dress, holding flowers and looking rather happy. Then, as Olivia hugs her friend and co-worker, Fin teases the captain about whether she’s going to start crying. Det. Velasco also is in attendance.

The episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9/8c.

In August, Giddish confirmed rumors of her impending exit after portraying Rollins for 12 years. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” she said via statement. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch ‘Rollisi’ (maybe?) get a happy ending, then hit the comments with your thoughts/predictions/inscriptions for the guest book!