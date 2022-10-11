Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode — Find Out When It'll Air (And Get a Clue About How Rollins Exits!)

Kelli Giddish‘s last shift at the precinct will take place less than halfway through Law & Order: SVU‘s upcoming Season 24.

TVLine has confirmed that Episode 9 will be the actress’ final installment as Det. Amanda Rollins. Give Me My Remote first reported the news.

The episode will air on Thursday, Dec. 8. TVLine has confirmed that Giddish also will appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime later this season.

In addition, TVLine has learned that the detective, who was badly shaken after her shooting in the season premiere, will not be killed off during the hour.

In August, news of Giddish’s imminent departure — after more than a decade on the NBC procedural — shocked fans. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years,” Giddish said in a statement at the time. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Soon after, current SVU showrunner David Graziano posted a comment on Instagram announcing that “I already know how we’re going to say goodbye (for now) to her. It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, redemption and hope — with a storyline tailor made for our two female powerhouses.”

He added that Rollins’ years-in-the-making, hard-won romance with Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi (played by Peter Scanavino) might not be as doomed as you’d think. “Love will prevail for Rollisi,” he wrote, “because I’m a romantic like that.”

Do you have thoughts and feelings about Giddish’s upcoming exit? Let us know in the comments!