NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I. Eyes 'New' Night, New Amsterdam Gets Super-Sized Goodbye

NBC is the third broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan (following Fox and ABC), and the big news is that Magnum P.I. will get a new time slot to go with its new network.
The reboot, which had been airing on Friday night when CBS cancelled it last May, will shift to Sunday at 9 pm when it makes its NBC debut with Season 5 on Feb. 19.
Other key takeaways from NBC’s early-2023 game plan:
* Melissa Rauch’s Night Court revival will air Tuesdays-at-8 pm beginning Jan. 17. The sitcom’s special two-episode premiere will lead directly into the two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam. The following week, American Auto Season 2 will follow Night Court at 8:30 pm, with La Brea and That’s My Jam airing at 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively.
* New spinoff America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will occupy Mondays from 8-10 until The Voice returns on March 6.
* The Blacklist returns with its 10th season on Sunday, Feb. 26.
* Grand Crew will continue to warm the bench (probably until summer).
Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s midseason schedule (new series in CAPS):
MONDAY, JAN. 2
8 pm AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS
10 pm Quantum Leap
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
8 pm America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (encore)
10 pm New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm Law & Order
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 pm Young Rock
9 pm Dateline NBC
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
8 pm NIGHT COURT
8:30 pm NIGHT COURT (special bonus episode)
9 pm New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
8:30 pm American Auto
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
9 pm La Brea
10 pm La Brea (special bonus episode)
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm FOUND
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
8 pm The Blacklist
MONDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm The Voice
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
9 pm The Voice
10 pm That’s My Jam