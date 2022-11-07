NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I. Eyes 'New' Night, New Amsterdam Gets Super-Sized Goodbye

NBC is the third broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan (following Fox and ABC), and the big news is that Magnum P.I. will get a new time slot to go with its new network. NBC Renewal Cancellation Scorecard

The reboot, which had been airing on Friday night when CBS cancelled it last May, will shift to Sunday at 9 pm when it makes its NBC debut with Season 5 on Feb. 19.

Other key takeaways from NBC’s early-2023 game plan:

* Melissa Rauch’s Night Court revival will air Tuesdays-at-8 pm beginning Jan. 17. The sitcom’s special two-episode premiere will lead directly into the two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam. The following week, American Auto Season 2 will follow Night Court at 8:30 pm, with La Brea and That’s My Jam airing at 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

* New spinoff America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will occupy Mondays from 8-10 until The Voice returns on March 6.

* The Blacklist returns with its 10th season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

* Grand Crew will continue to warm the bench (probably until summer).

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s midseason schedule (new series in CAPS):

MONDAY, JAN. 2

8 pm AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS

10 pm Quantum Leap

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (encore)

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 pm Young Rock

9 pm Dateline NBC

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

8 pm NIGHT COURT

8:30 pm NIGHT COURT (special bonus episode)

9 pm New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 pm American Auto

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

9 pm La Brea

10 pm La Brea (special bonus episode)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm FOUND

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

8 pm The Blacklist

MONDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm The Voice

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

9 pm The Voice

10 pm That’s My Jam