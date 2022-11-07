×

NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule: Magnum P.I. Eyes 'New' Night, New Amsterdam Gets Super-Sized Goodbye

Magnum PI Season 5 on NBC
NBC is the third broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan (following Fox and ABC), and the big news is that Magnum P.I. will get a new time slot to go with its new network.

The reboot, which had been airing on Friday night when CBS cancelled it last May, will shift to Sunday at 9 pm when it makes its NBC debut with Season 5 on Feb. 19.

Other key takeaways from NBC’s early-2023 game plan:

* Melissa Rauch’s Night Court revival will air Tuesdays-at-8 pm beginning Jan. 17. The sitcom’s special two-episode premiere will lead directly into the two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam. The following week, American Auto Season 2 will follow Night Court at 8:30 pm, with La Brea and That’s My Jam airing at 9 pm and 10 pm, respectively.

* New spinoff America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will occupy Mondays from 8-10 until The Voice returns on March 6.

* The Blacklist returns with its 10th season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

* Grand Crew will continue to warm the bench (probably until summer).

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s midseason schedule (new series in CAPS):

MONDAY, JAN. 2
8  pm AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS
10 pm  Quantum Leap

TUESDAY, JAN. 3
8 pm America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (encore)
10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm Chicago Med 
9 pm Chicago Fire 
10 pm Chicago P.D. 

THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm Law & Order
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 pm Young Rock
9 pm Dateline NBC

TUESDAY, JAN. 17
8 pm NIGHT COURT
8:30 pm NIGHT COURT (special bonus episode)
9 pm New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24
8:30 pm American Auto

TUESDAY, JAN. 31
9 pm La Brea
10 pm La Brea (special bonus episode)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm FOUND

SUNDAY, FEB. 26
8 pm The Blacklist 

MONDAY, MARCH 6
8 pm The Voice 

TUESDAY, MARCH 7
9 pm The Voice
10 pm That’s My Jam

