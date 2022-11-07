Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. The 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale.

Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring.

All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS.

Monday, Jan. 2

8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8 pm The Resident (winter premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8 pm SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (2-hour series premiere)

Household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

Thursday, Jan. 5

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen (winter premiere)

9 pm Welcome to Flatch (winter premiere)

9:30 pm Call Me Kat (winter premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 8

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT ALERT (series premiere, live in all time zones)

Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) and Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids) star in this procedural about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU).

Monday, Jan. 9

9 pm ALERT (regular time slot premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8 pm Celebrity Name That Tune (series premiere)

9 pm SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (regular time slot premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4 premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 22

9 pm ACCUSED (series premiere)

This scripted series from producer Howard Gordon (24, Homeland) presents a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment; talent includes Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker .

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9 pm ACCUSED (regular time slot premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Next Level Chef (Season 2 premiere, live in all time zones following Super Bowl LVII)

Thursday, Feb. 16

8 pm Next Level Chef (regular time slot premiere)

9 pm ANIMAL CONTROL (series premiere)

This single-camera comedy follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson and Gerry Dee star.

