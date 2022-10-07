AGT: All-Stars Spinoff Ordered at NBC — But Which Judge Isn't Returning?

NBC is expanding America’s Got Talent with another international spinoff, and it’s bringing (almost) the entire crew along for the ride.

The network has ordered AGT: All-Stars, which it describes as a “new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.”

Considering more than 70 localized versions of this show have aired around the world since 2006, we won’t even bother trying to guess which acts will return to compete. It could be anyone.

Speaking of familiar faces, three out of the four current AGT judges will be back for All-Stars: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. But rather than replace Sofia Vergara with someone else, All-Stars is sticking with a three-judge panel, much like AGT: Extreme did last year. Terry Crews will also return to host All-Stars.

Production on AGT: All-Stars is set to begin this month, with NBC eyeing a 2023 premiere. A co-production between Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, AGT: All-Stars is executive-produced by Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff.

Which Got Talent favorites are you hoping to see return for AGT: All-Stars? Drop your picks in a comment below.