ABC's Midseason Schedule: The Rookie Moves Back to Tuesday (With a Twist)

ABC is the second broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan (following Fox), and here’s the major headline: The Rookie is headed home. 2023 Renewal Cancellation Scorecard

Nathan Fillion’s police procedural will shift from Sundays to its original Tuesday stomping ground, albeit at an earlier time. After wrapping up the night at 10 pm during its inaugural season, The Rookie will now kick things off at 8 pm, where it will lead directly into sister series The Rookie: Feds (which moves from 10 pm to 9 pm). Filling ABC’s Tuesday-at-10 pm void will be the new crime drama Will Trent.

Other key takeaways from ABC’s midseason game plan:

* The Wonder Years, which was originally eyed to return at midseason, is MIA. UPDATE: Find out when Season 2 will premiere

* Milo Ventimiglia’s This Is Us follow-up, the heist drama The Company You Keep, will air Sundays at 10 pm beginning Feb. 19 (where it will follow the new season of American Idol).

* Gina Rodriguez’ new comedy, Not Dead Yet, will replace Home Economics (which will have finished its 13-episode third season) on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm beginning Feb. 8.

* Three unscripted shows — Celebrity Jeopardy!, new entry The Parent Test (which follows 12 families as they navigate myriad conflicts) and The Chase — will warm ABC’s Thursday bench until Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Alaska Daily return on Feb. 23.

Scroll down for a snapshot of ABC’s midseason schedule (new series in CAPS):

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

10:00 pm THE PARENT TEST (special series premiere )

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8:00 pm The Rookie

9:00 pm The Rookie: Feds

10:00 pm WILL TRENT

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00 pm Abbott Elementary

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky: Deadly Trails

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 pm Celebrity Jeopardy! (temporary new night)

9:00 pm THE PARENT TEST (regular time period premiere)

10:00 pm The Chase (temporary new night)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 pm Shark Tank

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8:00 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Goldbergs

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8:00 pm The Bachelor

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30 pm NOT DEAD YET (special series premiere)

9:31 pm NOT DEAD YET (regular time period premiere)

10:00 PM A Million Little Things (final season!)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 pm American Idol

10:00 pm THE COMPANY YOU KEEP

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8:00 pm Station 19

9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 pm Alaska Daily